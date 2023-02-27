Value chains need of hour to support farmers: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that the development of value chains in agriculture was need of the hour for improving the livelihoods of farmers and promoting sustainable development.

While addressing VAIGA-2023 (Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture) event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the minister said the Himachal government had taken several initiatives to promote value addition in the agricultural sector such as setting up food processing units, creating grading and sorting facilities by providing financial assistance and training to farmers and entrepreneurs through various schemes.

“There is, however, still a long way to go and we need to work together to realise the full potential of our agricultural products,” he said.

The minister said the state was focusing on value addition by enhancing the quality, taste and nutritional value of these crops through various methods such as grading, processing, packaging, ideal storage and transportation facilities like refrigerated vans for perishable produce to strengthen supply chain and marketing.

“The state is among the leading producers of apple and other temperate fruits such as apricot, cherry, peach, pear, plum in the country. The state has a special place in the national market due to the production of temperate fruits and off-season vegetables,” he said.

The minister further said that the state was known for the production of mushrooms and its dispersal to pan India from the town of Solan called the ‘Mushroom City of India’. The minister further said that Himachal was also famous for Kangra tea grown in the Kangra valley, which is popular across the globe for its antioxidant properties and rich flavour.

