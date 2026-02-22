‘Vani Lexa’: Schoolgirls develop robotic arm

In a remarkable example of innovation and inclusive education, two Class XII students of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat, have developed a multi-purpose assistive device ‘Vani Lexa’, designed to empower students who do not have hands to write.

Guided by biology lecturer Vijay Kumar Kaundal, the innovation by Vaishnavi and Poonam has drawn appreciation at a government stall, where it was showcased during the international Shivratri festival in Mandi.

Voice-to-text robotic solution

‘Vani Lexa’ is equipped with a robotic arm holding a pen. The user simply speaks into the device; it reads and processes the speech, converts it into text and writes the words on paper through the attached pen mechanism. The tool is designed for students who, due to congenital conditions or accidents, do not have arms or hands but wish to express themselves and write their examinations.

The innovation aims to eliminate dependency on scribes during examinations and restore a sense of dignity, equality and self-expression among differently-abled students.

Observers noted that the project goes beyond textbook learning and demonstrates how students can address real-world challenges through innovation and technology. The creators believe that in future, dedicated exam centres, equipped with devices like ‘Vani Lexa’, could be established, allowing specially-abled students appear for exams independently alongside their peers.

The innovation is envisioned not only as a local solution but as a model that could benefit children across India and eventually around the world.

Educators and officials present at the festival praised the effort, stating that such developments prove that students of government schools are capable of contributing meaningful solutions to global challenges.