Indora varsity offering course sans approval: ABVP

Nurpur, October 24

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded action against a private university at Indora for running the BSc (Agriculture) course without mandatory approval from the state government during the last academic session.

ABVP’s district coordinator Ankit Sharma has appealed to the government and the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPEIRC) to order a high-level probe into the ongoing illegal courses at the university.

Enquiries reveal that the HPEIRC in a suo motu order on June 15 had directed the university to migrate BSc (Agriculture) students and refund their fee for the period for which they had not been taught. The HPEIRC also mentioned that it had granted a provisional approval for 60 seats on a condition that the university would obtain an approval-cum-no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state government before May 30, 2022, failing which the course would be deemed as withdrawn.

Varsity Chancellor Vivek Singh, however, claimed they followed a proper procedure to obtain the approval-cum-NOC from the government. He said an inspection committee inspected the university a few months ago.

“The inspection report, recommending that the university be allowed to start the course on the condition of removing shortcomings, was submitted to the state government on July 1,” he added.

