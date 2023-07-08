Varsity signs MoU with IIT-Ropar

Palampur, July 7
CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) and the IIT, Ropar, have signed an MoU for research and development (R&D) in the domain of technologies for water and agriculture. HPAU Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary, said that both institutions would collaborate to promote research and education in digital entomology, livestock management, cold chain management system, Internet of Things and precision agriculture. He added that they would also work jointly to explore applications of drone technology in agriculture, facilitate joint research programmes, exchange of academic personnel, etc.
