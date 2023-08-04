Varsity working on Bajaura KVK recovery plan: VC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 3

“The university is working on a recovery plan to revitalise the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) farm at Bajaura in Kullu district. The KVK had suffered extensive damage in the recent flash floods,” Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor (VC), HP Agriculture University, said while addressing the media.

The VC visited the KVK to monitor the loss and said the recent flash floods caused much loss to the demonstration-cum-research farms at KVK. He said currently, there is around six feet of silt and debris on the farm. All the field and vegetable crops have been completely destroyed. Some plants are showing mortality.

The VC said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Dr Parvender Sheoran, Director of Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute at Ludhiana, assured him that all possible support will be extended to revitalise the KVK. He said the University will also invite experts from Central Arid Zone Research Institute, Jodhpur, for their technological inputs.

