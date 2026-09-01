Vasudev elected Hamirpur Block Development Committee chief

BJP-backed candidate Vasudev was elected chairperson and Rani Devi as vice-chairperson in the Block Development Committee (BDC) elections of Hamirpur. Vasudev secured 10 votes, while Congress-supported candidate Tribhuvan Sharma got seven votes out of a total of 17. Rani Devi, on the other hand, was elected unopposed as vice-chairperson.

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District BJP president Rakesh Thakur and MLA Ashish Sharma congratulated the elected candidates.

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Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ashish Sharma said that the state government’s intentions regarding the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections were questionable and that it was reluctant to conduct them. He added that the government had initially attempted to delay the PRI elections but was eventually compelled to hold them following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

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He said that the BJP had earned the public’s trust by performing exceptionally well in the PRI elections across the state. Despite this, the government had also tried to delay the elections for BDC chairperson and vice-chairperson. This delay, he said, raised serious questions about the government’s political motives and its attitude towards democratic institutions.

Ashish Sharma asserted that truth ultimately prevails and said that the outcome of the Hamirpur BDC elections was a result of the people’s trust in the BJP. He added that in the home district of the Chief Minister, the public had already given a clear mandate in favour of the BJP during the initial PRI elections, and now the elected BDC members had also proved the BJP right.