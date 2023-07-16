VAT hike on diesel to fuel inflation: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 15

Increasing VAT on diesel will result in price hike of various commodities and add to the financial burden on the people who are already facing adverse conditions due inclement weather.

This was stated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Sujanpur near here today. He said there was no relief to the people in the “Sukh ki sarkar” in the state. The people were feeling betrayed as the government had failed to fulfil the promises made during the election campaign.

The Union Minister said the state government was firing the health employees engaged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hundreds of institutions had been closed and the process was still on, he added. About declaring the disaster in the state as national calamity, he said the Congress leaders must read the provisions made by the Congress-led UPA government in 2008 as regards national calamity.

PM Narendra Modi had released Rs 400 crore for disaster management in the state. There was a huge loss to property due to the current disaster. The state government should provide immediate relief to the people living in sensitive areas, he added.

On the Manipur unrest, he said the situation in Manipur was under control. There was no loss of life in the past 10 days. The security agency were monitoring the situation, he added.

Earlier, Thakur visited flood-affected areas and met people there. He assured people that every possible help would be provided to them. SDM Rakesh Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Shimla, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said at a time when the state and its people are grappling with the monsoon fury and need relief, the state government has put additional burden on them by hiking VAT on diesel. This hike would not only burden people, but also result in inflation.

“Instead of providing relief to the people, the government has rubbed salt into their wounds by hiking VAT on diesel,” he said.

