VAT up, diesel to cost more in Himachal

Dharamsala, January 8

The HP Government today hiked VAT on diesel, making it costlier. VAT has been hiked from 6.40 pc to 9.96 pc. The minimum tax on diesel, that was Rs 4.40 per litre, will now go up to Rs 7.40 — a Rs 3/litre hike. Diesel in the state will now be just Rs 3/ litre cheaper than in Punjab.

