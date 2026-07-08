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Home / Himachal Pradesh / VB-G RAM G not in Himachal’s interest, state govt to approach Centre: CM Sukhu

VB-G RAM G not in Himachal’s interest, state govt to approach Centre: CM Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the VB-G RAM G scheme is not in Himachal’s interest and the state government will approach Centre in this regard.

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Presiding over a departmental review meeting here on Wednesday, he reiterated that the discontinuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme is not in the interest of the state. “Under MNREGA, the Centre provided 100 per cent funding, whereas under the new scheme, the state government is required to bear 10 per cent of the expenditure. This, would place an additional financial burden on the state’s limited resources,” he said.

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Sukhu said that the state government would provide Rs 30 crore to complete the ongoing construction of panchayat ghars across the state. He also directed that additional funds be provided for the completion of the District Panchayat Resource Centre at Una.

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Highlighting the government’s commitment to empowering rural women, the Chief Minister said that financial assistance is being extended to self-help groups (SHGs) to strengthen their livelihoods. He informed that 310 SHGs have already received credit assistance amounting to Rs 65.56 lakh. “To provide better marketing opportunities for SHG products, a Himachal Hat is under construction in Shimla, while showrooms are also being established at Pandoh and Kullu. A similar showroom is already operational in Dharamsala. Food vans have been provided to SHGs to promote their enterprises and more such vehicles would be distributed in the future,” he assured.

Sukhu said the state government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, recognising its pivotal role in the holistic development of rural Himachal Pradesh. He directed officers to expedite implementation of schemes to ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely manner.

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Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Secretary C Paulrasu, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Director Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Raghav Sharma and other senior officers were present during the meeting.

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