'VB-G RAM G scheme not in interest of Himachal workers': CM Sukhu

Considering the VB-G RAM G to be against the interest of the state and its 12 lakh workers, the Congress-led Himachal government could decline to accept the scheme in its present form.

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An indication to this effect was given by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, here on Tuesday.

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“The introduction of the VB-G RAM G scheme in place of MGNREGA could lead to a major blow to nearly 12 lakh workers in Himachal, as the scheme’s several provisions in its current form are not aligned with the interests of the state and its workers,” said Sukhu.

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The CM instructed officials to strongly present the Himachal’s concerns before the Centre and request an advance funding to ensure that salary payments are not disrupted.

Sukhu directed that a high-level committee be constituted to conduct a detailed study of all aspects of this scheme and prepare recommendations in the interest of Himachal.

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The committee will be chaired by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh; The Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Department, C. Palrasu and Director Raghav Sharma will serve as members of the committee.

The committee will submit its report to the CM by 29 June, based on which the state government will decide how to implement the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The Central government has initiated the process of replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme and has directed all states to notify the new scheme by June 30.

The Centre has made it clear that only those states that notify the new scheme will receive budget allocations.

An official spokesperson said under the proposed provisions, the wage rate is currently fixed at Rs 247 per day in non-tribal areas and Rs 309 per day in tribal areas of Himachal.

“The state government believes that these rates are inadequate, considering the state’s geographical conditions, inflation and cost of living and as such, Himachal will seek reasonable increase in wages from the Centre,” added the official spokesperson.

Sukhu also emphasised that the employment guarantee scheme should continue to remain demand-driven, as it was under MGNREGA. He said that the provision of employment in rural areas should not be restricted by predetermined limits and that work should be provided according to need.

During 2024–25, approximately 395 lakh man-days were generated under MGNREGA in Himachal. In 2025–26, the Central government allocated a target of only 250 lakh man-days for the state.

According to the proposed provisions of the VB-G RAM G scheme, rural employment opportunities could be adversely affected.