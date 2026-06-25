DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / VB-G RAM G to burden Himachal with Rs 164 crore additional liability: Anirudh Singh

VB-G RAM G to burden Himachal with Rs 164 crore additional liability: Anirudh Singh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:47 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Thursday.
Advertisement

Accusing the Centre of effectively dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Thursday said Himachal Pradesh would face an additional financial burden of around Rs 164 crore under the proposed Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) scheme.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Singh said the estimated liability includes wage payments and administrative expenses for providing 250 lakh man-days of employment under the new scheme. He pointed out that Himachal Pradesh had generated 395 lakh man-days under MGNREGA last year and warned that the state would be unable to match that figure under the proposed framework due to budgetary constraints.

Advertisement

“The budget allocated by the Centre under the new scheme will not allow us to provide employment beyond 250 lakh man-days. We will have to artificially suppress demand, which will adversely affect people who depend on the scheme for their livelihood,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister also alleged that the Centre had not released around Rs 20 crore meant for administrative staff engaged under MGNREGA. As a result, salaries of the scheme’s administrative personnel have reportedly remained unpaid since February.

He further claimed that workers would receive lower wages under the new scheme. While MGNREGA provided daily wages of Rs 247 in non-tribal areas and Rs 309 in tribal areas, the state government had enhanced this to Rs 320 through a top-up. Singh said the proposed scheme contains no provision allowing states to provide such additional wage support.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts