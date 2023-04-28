VC inspects work on CUHP Dehra campus

Dharamsala, April 27
Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), inspected the ongoing construction of the university campus at Dehrayesterday. The CUHP is still awaiting clearance for land from the Central Government for starting work on the proposed north campus in Jadrangal area of Dharamsala.
He said construction of four academic blocks, VC’s residence, houses for staff, girls and boys hostels and a guesthouse had started at Dehra. He said work for providing water supply to the campus was given to the IPH Department.
