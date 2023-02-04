Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University VC urges staff to support TB patients

Palampur, February 3
Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, yesterday urged the staff and students of the university to extend support to tuberculosis (TB) patients in their vicinity.
He was addressing a gathering at an awareness workshop on TB. The University Health Centre had organised the workshop in collaboration with the state Department of Health and Family Welfare.
The VC said the Central and state governments had initiated a massive programme to eliminate TB from the country by 2025. He said, “I am sure that many faculty members will become ‘Nikshay Mitra’ to adopt TB patients.”
District TB Officer Dr RK Sood detailed many programmes like Nikshay Mitra and Nikshay Poshan Yojana, which encourage citizens to extend help to eradicate TB.
