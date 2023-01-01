VC visits Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 31

Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University (HPAU), Palampur, today visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Una.

He interacted with scientists and other staff at the KVK and reviewed the work, including extension activities. He also visited the farm and inspected the seed hub.

He directed the programme coordinator to popularise the facility among farmers and motivate them to take up more pulse and oilseed production in the region.

He also asked farmers to make use of the Kisan Portal of the university for posting their farm related queries and finding solutions. He also encouraged the farmers to visit the KVK regularly to get acquainted with the latest technologies.