VCs of two pvt varsities found ineligible for posts

PTI

Shimla, May 20

The Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of two private universities in the state have been found to be ineligible to hold their posts after a verification of their documents, a senior official of the Himachal Pradesh

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC) said on Saturday.

There are 17 private universities in the state.

The commission had received complaints that ineligible faculty, including Vice-Chancellors and principals, was being appointed in private institutions.

The documents of the Vice-Chancellors of Arni University, Shoolini University, IEC University, Bahara University and APG Shimla University were examined for the verification of the eligibility criteria, as per the UGC guidelines, HPPERC Chairman Major Gen Atul Kaushik (retd) said without disclosing the names of the ineligible VCs.

According to UGC rules, a 10 years’ experience as Professor is mandatory for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

A committee was constituted to scrutinise the bio-data, academic qualifications, experience and other documents of the VCs and also take note of the selection process followed for their recruitment from the details of advertisements for the selection and number of candidates, who appeared for the interview, officials in the commission said.

The process for removing ineligible VCs was started in November 2020 and so far 16 VCs had been found to be ineligible, Major Gen Kaushik said.

He said, “We are not against any private institution but malpractices in the education sector will not be tolerated, as it brings a bad name to the state. The eligibility of all new VCs will be verified.”