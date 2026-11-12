Veer Diwas marks Wazir Ram Singh Pathania’s 177th death anniversary in Nurpur

The 177th martyrdom anniversary of freedom fighter Wazir Ram Singh Pathania, who hailed from Nurpur, was observed as Veer Diwas at his birthplace, Bassa Waziran, near Nurpur on Wednesday.

Pathania is regarded as one of the country’s earliest freedom fighters to launch an armed struggle against British rule in 1846. He attained martyrdom at the age of 24 in Rangoon jail in 1849. A memorial committee constituted by his family members has been observing his martyrdom anniversary as Veer Diwas every year.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, who presided over the function, said that the construction of a grand memorial dedicated to the legendary freedom fighter in Nurpur would be a fitting tribute to his supreme sacrifice and an important step towards preserving his legacy for future generations.

He said the state government had passed a resolution seeking national recognition for the young freedom fighter and had also taken up the matter with the Union Government.

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The chief guest, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter and recalled his contribution to the country’s struggle against British rule.

Kewal Singh Pathania assured the gathering that he would take up the proposal for a grand memorial in Nurpur with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and make efforts to ensure its implementation. He said the freedom fighter’s sacrifice would continue to inspire generations.

Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj said that the struggle of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania was not confined to Himachal Pradesh or any particular region but was part of India’s wider resistance against British colonial rule. Challenging the mighty British Empire at such a young age reflected his exceptional courage and commitment to the motherland, he added.

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He assured that the resolution passed by the state Assembly would be raised in Parliament to seek due national recognition for the freedom fighter.

Local MLA Ranveer Singh Nikka said the life of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania symbolised courage, sacrifice and dedication to the nation. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the freedom fighter’s life and legacy.

Former MP Kripal Parmar and former MLA Ajay Mahajan were also present on the occasion.