Veer Naris, Veer Matas honoured during fourth cultural evening

The fourth cultural evening of the international Shivratri festival in Mandi witnessed an emotional and inspiring ceremony on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan honoured Veer Naris (war widows) and Veer Matas (mothers of martyrs) from the district for their supreme sacrifices and unwavering courage.

Devgan, while addressing the gathering, said that honouring the families of the martyrs was a matter of immense pride for society. He added that these families had dedicated their loved ones to the service of the nation, and their sacrifices would always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

He said that the bravery and martyrdom of the soldiers have ensured the security of the nation’s borders, while the patience and strength of their families continued to inspire future generations with a spirit of patriotism. The district administration, he assured, remained fully committed to supporting and honouring the families of the bravehearts.

Among those honoured were Veer Nari Chinta Devi, wife of Sepoy Kishan Chand of 13 Dogra Regiment from village Drang, who laid down his life during the 1971 war with Pakistan. Veer Nari Pushpa Devi, wife of Nayak Dharam Singh from Jola Ratti village, who was martyred on August 26, 1994, during Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir, was also honoured.

Neha Sharma, wife of CFN Sandeep Kumar from Sardhwar Rewalsar village; Indra Devi, wife of Rifleman Inder Singh of 18 Assam Rifles from Pandoh village; Satya Devi, wife of Naib Subedar Khem Singh of 1 Para Special Forces from Talyahad; Sunita Devi, wife of Sepoy Shesh Ram of 19 Grenadiers from Kufri Drang village, were also honoured. Veer Mata Nirmala Devi, mother of Sepoy Heera Singh of 3 Punjab Regiment from Pandhiyu Talyahad village, who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War, was honoured.

Several other Veer Naris from the district were felicitated for the supreme sacrifice of their husbands. Among them were Neetu Devi (wife of Bhupender Kumar of 29 Assam Rifles), Vyasa Devi (wife of Havildar Prakash Chand of 6 Dogra Regiment), Meera Devi (wife of Havildar Tej Singh Thakur of 5 JAK Rifles), Uma Guleria (wife of Nayak Narender Pal of 167 Field Regiment), Kamlesh Thakur (wife of Nayak Pushpraj Thakur of 40 RR), Lata Devi (wife of RFN Tej Singh), Kunta Devi (wife of Havildar Himmat Ram), Poornu Devi (wife of Nayak Gandhi Ram of 8 J&K Rifles), Asha Kumari (wife of Rifleman Ved Prakash of 10 J&K Rifles) and Ranjana Devi (wife of Nayak Sanjeev Kumar).

Indra Chauhan, wife of RFN Bali Bahadur Chauhan of 20 JAK Rifles; and Bhanu Priya, wife of Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para Special Forces, were also honoured. Veer Mata Atra Devi, mother of Havildar Naval Kishore of 1 J&K Rifles, was also felicitated during the ceremony.

The Deputy Commissioner described Veer Naris and Veer Matas as the true treasures of the nation. He urged society to draw inspiration from their sacrifices and contribute towards nation-building with dedication and unity. The solemn yet proud ceremony added a deeply emotional dimension to the celebrations of the international Shivaratri festival, reminding all present that behind every brave soldier stands a family whose sacrifice strengthens the nation.

Celebration of music, dance

The fourth cultural evening turned into a celebration of music and dance, as renowned artistes captivated the audience with electrifying performances last evening. The grand event, held at the historic Seri stage, witnessed an overwhelming response from music lovers who swayed to a mix of Himachali, Punjabi and Bollywood numbers.

Popular singers Arin Arora, Arshpreet Kaur and Kumar Sahil enthralled the crowd with their energetic renditions. Sahil began the evening with a devotional tribute, followed by lively tracks such as ‘Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye’, ‘Gaddi Vich Bass Chalda’, setting the tone for a spirited night. Arshpreet brought youthful energy to the stage with songs like ‘Diamond Di Jhanjhar’.

Earlier, Arin and Arshpreet mesmerised spectators with a seamless blend of Hindi, Pahari and Punjabi melodies. The evening commenced with a melodious shehnai recital by the Beeri Singh troupe, adding a traditional touch to the festivities. Folk singer Mamta Bhardwaj also left a lasting impression with her powerful renditions of ‘Tera Sajda Karun’.

Gaurav Kaundal energised the crowd with hit tracks, ensuring the audience remained on its feet throughout the night.

The evening was graced by Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania as the chief guest. He appreciated the artistes’ performances and lauded the organisers for promoting cultural heritage.