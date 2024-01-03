Vegetable, fruit prices rise by up to 10% in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, January 2

The supplies of vegetables and fruits from other states have not reached the Una Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) since last night due to the truckers’ strike.

Consequently, the prices of vegetables and fruits have risen by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the local market. The usual hustle bustle was missing at the APMC yard during the auction and sale of the agricultural produce today.

Una APMC secretary Bhupinder Singh Thakur said that most of the vegetables and fruits sold at the APMC come from other states. While banana and onion come from Gujarat and Maharashtra, kinnow, peas, cauliflower and carrot, besides some other vegetables from Punjab. Local farmers are able to fulfil only a fraction of demand.

A commission agent at the APMC said chillis were being sold at double the price since the supply from Punjab did not arrive. He added as per information, trucks, which were already loaded to the truckers’ strike, would be allowed to reach their destinations.

Thakur said there would be clarity tomorrow morning. He added that if truckloads of agriculture produce did not reach the Una APMC by tomorrow morning, the prices of vegetables and fruits could rise further.

Meanwhile, the Una bus stand also wore a chaotic look with stranded passengers after private bus operators, too, joined the strike. Una bus stand in-charge Ranjit Singh said routes, which were less profitable, had been cancelled to make way for alternative routes. He added that efforts were being made to ensure that passengers were not harassed.

He said an adequate stock of diesel was maintained at the HRTC pump in the bus stand.

The district administration deployed police personnel at the Indian Oil Corporation depot at Pekhubela village in Una to allow the movement of diesel and petrol supplies to filling stations in Una and to other districts. However, the distribution remained sporadic, leading to long queues of vehicles at all petrol stations.

