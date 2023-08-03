Vegetable growers a worried lot

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 2

Vegetable growers of Chotta Bhangal, Multhan and Loharari areas in Kangra district are a worried lot due to the blocking of various roads following landslides triggered by heavy rain in the region.

The PWD authorities have been trying to repair these roads, but many of these are still not fit for plying vehicles.

Ranjeet of the Loharari area said, “Many farmers grow vegetables in the region and these are sent to the Pathankot mandi in Punjab for sale. The vegetable crops in the area will be ready within a week. In case the condition of roads doesn’t improve within a week, the farmers will face losses.”

Kuldeep, another farmer, said the farmers of Kangra tribal areas did not have means to store vegetables. “The roads to the tribal Loharari area have not been repaired so far,” he said.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said the PWD had been directed to open all roads in the district for traffic at the earliest.

#Dharamsala #Kangra