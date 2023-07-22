Vegetable prices hit the roof in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 21

Vegetable prices have gone through the roof in yards of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Solan, with capsicum being sold at Rs 95 per kg today.

Though the price has seen a slight drop after it was sold for Rs 100 a kilo a day ago as it became out of reach for the common man. “Vegetables like french bean were sold at Rs 59 per kg while tomato price stood at Rs 95 per kg today as the demand continued to surge from other states,” said Ravinder Sharma, secretary, APMC.

With the vegetable crops in nearby states having suffered damage owing to the rains, the stock from Solan was in big demand in Delhi and the nearby states. A large number of traders visit the APMC, Solan, daily to purchase vegetables.

Being the main cash crops of the area, the farmers were reaping benefits from the rising price though a spell of torrential rain has not only damaged a sizable part of the crop but also caused huge losses.

“The rains have hit the quality of the vegetable crop as the capsicum reaching the APMC lacked the quality seen a few days ago. This has hit its price,” a trader from Delhi said.

#Agriculture #Solan