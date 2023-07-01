Vegetable prices shoot up in Mandi as rains damage crops

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 30

Prices of vegetable produce have soared in Mandi district after incessant rains damaged the produce in some parts of Balh valley.

A few days ago, heavy rains inundated some parts of the valley and caused damage to the vegetables. As a result, tomatoes have become expensive as the prices have gone up from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 80 per kg within two days. Similarly, the cost of beans soared from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg. The prices of other vegetables like lady finger, peas and cauliflower have also increased considerably and this is making a hole in the common man’s pocket.

However, farmers are elated this time as they are fetching good prices for their produce.

Surender Kumar, a vegetable grower, said, “The rains and bad weather has damaged 25 per cent crops in the valley. Due to crop damage and low production, we are fetching good prices for our produce these days. Last year, the cost of one crate of tomato weighing approximately 22 kg was Rs 600, but this year, we were fetching up to Rs 1,100 per crate.”

“The locals said there is a need to keep a tab on the price hike of vegetables by the vendors as they purchase these from farmers at low rate and sell us at higher rates. It was also observed that despite being mandatory, many vendors do not display vegetable price boards in front of their shops,” said Nerender Kumar, a Mandi resident.

According to some women in the district, the soaring prices have directly affected their kitchen budget.

“Due to crop damage, the cost of vegetables have increased sharply. It is expected that the prices will fall in the coming days,” said Hukam Chand, a vendor.