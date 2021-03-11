Vehicle falls into gorge in Mandi, 14 injured

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 7

As many as 14 persons were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Bali Chowki in Mandi on Saturday. All passengers are natives of Mandi and Kullu districts.

According to the police, the vehicle, with 14 passengers on board, fell into a gorge after the driver lost control over the wheel. A police official said, “The injured were rushed to the community health centre at Bali Chowki. Six seriously injured persons have been referred to the medical college at Nerchowk. No loss of life was reported.”

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said a case has been registered and investigation was underway to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.