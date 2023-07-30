Vehicle falls into Ravi, one body recovered

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 29

One person was killed while another was missing when their vehicle fell into the Ravi near Dalli village on the Kharamukh-Holi road in Chamba district today. One body was recovered from the river while the search was on to trace the other person.

Local officials reached the spot and tried to establish the identities of the victims and intensified the search operation.

