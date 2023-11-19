Vehicle movement banned on Balu-Paccatala link road

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 18

District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan today banned the movement of all vehicles on the Balu-Paccatala link road in Chamba town till further orders.

The DM stated that keeping in view the necessary repair work on the Balu-Paccatala link road, the movement of vehicles had to be restricted for the safety of people during the construction work. However, there would be no restriction on the movement of pedestrians.

#Chamba