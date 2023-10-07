Vehicle plunges into Balad river

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 6

A pick-up vehicle plunged into the Balad river from the temporary bridge in the Baddi industrial area last night. The driver of the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

DSP Baddi, Priyank Gupta said the vehicle was coming from Marrawala when the accident took place. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the river.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Kumar of Kaduana village. A case under Sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC has been registered.

