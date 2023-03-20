Vehicle plunges into river, 4 dead

Shimla, March 19
Four youth hailing from Chopal and Nerwa in Shimla district died when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border and fell into a river. The deceased were returning from Dehradun. The bodies were recovered by the police from the river.
