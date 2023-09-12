Vehicle rolls down gorge, two killed

Tribune News Service

Palampur, September 11

Two persons were killed and another injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge near Bhawarna last evening.

As per reports, the three youth were on their way to Thakurdwara from the local Jaladhari temple when the driver failed to negotiate a narrow curve and the vehicle rolled down the gorge, killing two of them on the spot. The third youth, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to Tanda Medical College.

DSP Lokinder Thakur said the deceased had been identified as Sidharth, who was serving in the merchant navy, and Basu, an MBA student, both residents of Thakurdwara. The bodies were handed over to their families after the postmortem.

