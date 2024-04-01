Vehicle showrooms along busy highway add to chaos

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 31

Several motor vehicle showrooms have come up on both sides of the Solan-Shimla highway hindering the smooth flow of traffic. The area falls under the Deonghat-Saproon ward of the Solan Municipal Corporation.

As against one motor vehicle showroom earlier, several such showrooms have come up at Deonghat in the last few years. Even the acquired width of the highway has been encroached upon by the showroom owners by erecting permanent structures to create parking space for visitors.

Facing the scarcity of space, staff of a showroom have parked multi-axle trucks carrying several cars along the highway. The trucks remain parked for days and add to traffic chaos on the highway.

“The state government should allow the opening of vehicle showrooms and motor repair shops only in open areas where a visitor can easily park his vehicle and face no problem while driving out a new vehicle from the showroom,” said Rakesh, an area resident. Two-wheeler showrooms have also come up here, leaving no space for visitors to either park their vehicles or smoothly drive the new vehicle out of the showroom.

The ward also houses several motor repair shops on both sides of the road, where several vehicles, especially buses and trucks, often remain parked for repair. This creates traffic chaos, inconveniencing motorists. Traffic snarl-ups are common as being a busy highway, long queues of vehicles come up in no time whenever there is haphazard parking.

The authorities concerned have remained mute spectators to the encroachments even as the width of the road has shrunk sizably. The Saproon area of the ward is seeing increase in traffic after four-laning of the highway.

Crossing the road has become difficult for people, especially for schoolchildren. Worried parents are often seen accompanying kids to school.

Ward Councillor Manish Kumar said a demand to construct a foot overbridge has been put before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The overbridge would ease commuting on the busy highway where influx of vehicles, especially at the curves, posed a risk to the pedestrians.

