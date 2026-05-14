Vehicles gutted as fire engulfs Shimla building

Dozens of two-wheelers and a car were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building housing a vehicle showroom in the Kacchi Ghati area of Shimla on Wednesday, officials said. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

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The showroom caught fire on Wednesday and the flames quickly spread throughout the building. Around 15 motorcycles, 11 scooters and one car were completely destroyed in the blaze.

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The fire was first noticed by local residents, who immediately informed the fire department and the police. Five fire tenders from The Mall, Chhota Shimla and Boileauganj were rushed to the spot to control the fire. After several hours of operation, the fire department successfully doused the blaze.

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District administration officials said that the exact cause of the fire and the total extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.