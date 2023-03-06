Vehicles parked along roads

The parking of private vehicles on the roadside in the evening often leads to traffic jams on Kotwali road in Dharamsala. The police should take strict action against those who park their vehicles along the road to ensure smooth flow of traffic. —Kulbhushan, Dharamsala

Overloaded buses, rude conductors

several conductors of private buses plying in Shimla are extremely rude to passengers. They are often trying to pack in more passengers than the space allows and keep shouting at people to make room for more. If any passenger objects to the bus being overloaded, he is promptly told to get off the bus. —Ramesh, Shimla

Work on D’sala-McLeodganj road at tardy pace

The work on the section of the national highway from Dharamsala to McLeodganj is progressing at a snail's pace. The work on the road has been going on for more than a year now. The government should get the road repaired at the earliest as McLeodganj is an important tourist destination of Kangra district. —Deepak, Dharamsala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]