Vehicles parked along roads, commuters irked

With vehicles parked on both sides of roads, driving on interior roads in Shimla has become a hassle. The newly elected councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation should make a concrete plan to curb the practice of haphazard parking along the city roads and facilitate smooth flow of traffic. Suchet Attri, shimla

Complete Sanjauli-Dhalli tunNel at earliest

The new Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel was bored through quickly, but the remaining work is taking a lot of time. The new tunnel should be made functional at the earliest as the old one-way tunnel is not big enough to accommodate the increasing traffic on this stretch. Davinder, Sanjauli

Residents suffer due to traffic on roads to Kasauli

Vehicles jostle for space on narrow roads leading to Kasauli, leaving hardly any space for pedestrians. As a result, local residents are forced to stay indoors on the weekends. The administration should take note of the problem and widen these roads. Santosh, Kasauli

