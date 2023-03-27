Vehicles parked along roads in Kangra town

Haphazard parking along the roads is causing frequent traffic jams in Kangra town. The authorities concerned should take steps to prevent haphazard parking along the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Pradeep Sharma, Kangra

Frequent traffic jams

The problem of traffic jams continues to persist in Shimla despite the widening of most roads. People park their vehicles on the widened section of the road, reducing its width and causing snarl-ups. The authorities concerned should take strict action against such people, parking vehicles on roads. Anita Singh, Sanjauli, Shimla

Faulty speed breakers pose risk

Speed breakers have been installed on almost all the national and state highways in the state even on steep slopes. These slow down heavy vehicles and lead to traffic jams. The height of speed breakers is also too high at some places while at some places there are no illuminating markings on the speed breakers to highlight them. These can damage vehicles as they strike the speed breakers at night and may even lead to mishaps. Amarjeet Singh, Una

