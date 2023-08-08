Vehicles parked below eroding hill at risk

Trucks parked below an eroding hill near the toll plaza at Sanwara are at a risk. No vehicle should be parked along the vulnerable hilly slopes on the Solan- Parwanoo highway. Ritu, Solan

give Tickets to passengers in private buses

several private buses in Shimla do not give tickets to the passengers even though they are required to do so. This often leads to arguments between the conductors and passengers. The authorities concerned should ensure that the passengers get tickets in private buses.

Suresh, Una

Harsher punishment for drug peddlers

the drug menace in the Theog area is quite serious. The police nab drug peddlers in the area every now and then, but they are released soon. Subsequently, they get back to supplying drugs. It should be ensured that the peddlers are put behind bars and given harsher punishment. Rakesh, Theog

