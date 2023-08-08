Vehicles parked below eroding hill at risk

Trucks parked below an eroding hill near the toll plaza at Sanwara are at a risk. No vehicle should be parked along the vulnerable hilly slopes on the Solan- Parwanoo highway. Ritu, Solan
give Tickets to passengers in private buses
several private buses in Shimla do not give tickets to the passengers even though they are required to do so. This often leads to arguments between the conductors and passengers. The authorities concerned should ensure that the passengers get tickets in private buses.
Suresh, Una
Harsher punishment for drug peddlers
the drug menace in the Theog area is quite serious. The police nab drug peddlers in the area every now and then, but they are released soon. Subsequently, they get back to supplying drugs. It should be ensured that the peddlers are put behind bars and given harsher punishment. Rakesh, Theog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
