Vehicles parked on pedestrian paths

Parking of vehicles on pedestrian paths on the Cart Road, especially by tourists, has become a common occurrence. While a lot of work has been done under the Smart City project, such a behaviour causes inconvenience to the public. Offenders must be challaned to curb irresponsible parking of vehicles in the city. —Anita Gupta, Shimla

Use of pressure horns

Despite a ban, pressure horns still being used in trucks, buses and also in cars. They are a huge nuisance, especially at night, as it causes a lot of noise pollution. The police should keep a check on this illegal activity and take action against people who are using pressure horns. —Ankit Sharma, Solan

Locals demand health facilities

The residents of Manjeer and three adjoining panchayats in Chamba district are deprived of medical facilities. Requests to the government to open a health centre in the area have not given positive results, forcing residents to travel to other places for medical treatment. —Villagers of Salooni, Chamba

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com