Vehicles parked on roads in 'no-parking zones' is a common sight in different parts of the city but the traffic police do not take the required action against them to end the menace.

Suvidha Sapehia, Shimla

Road in poor state

The road towards Chailli village in Summerhill ward is worn out and full of potholes. The commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, face a lot of inconvenience. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and take remedial measures at the earliest. Suman, summerhill

Streetlights not functional

Streetlights in many parts of the city have not been functional for a long time. As a result, pedestrians and commuters have to face inconvenience during late evening hours. The MC must get these streetlights replaced or repaired at the earliest. Akriti Rana, shimla

