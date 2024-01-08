Vehicles parked on roads in 'no-parking zones' is a common sight in different parts of the city but the traffic police do not take the required action against them to end the menace.
Suvidha Sapehia, Shimla
Road in poor state
The road towards Chailli village in Summerhill ward is worn out and full of potholes. The commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, face a lot of inconvenience. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and take remedial measures at the earliest. Suman, summerhill
Streetlights not functional
Streetlights in many parts of the city have not been functional for a long time. As a result, pedestrians and commuters have to face inconvenience during late evening hours. The MC must get these streetlights replaced or repaired at the earliest. Akriti Rana, shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament