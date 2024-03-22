Vehicles parked on roadside IRK commuters

VEHICLES are always parked on either side of the stretch of the road leading to the lower Panthaghati area. Due to this, hardly any space is left for the vehicles to pass through this stretch. Often, vehicles have to be reversed up the steep road to let others pass, which is very inconvenient and dangerous. The authorities concerned should ensure that the vehicles passing through this stretch have ample space to do so. Bhavesh, Panthaghati

Sewerage water flowing onto road

SEWERAGE water has been leaking near the Gurdwara Complex road in Chhota Shimla. The water and muck from the sewer system have been flowing on the roads here. This has greatly inconvenienced area residents, who are forced to live amid filthy conditions. Furthermore, this could lead to a health crisis in the area. The authorities concerned should take stock of the situation and take action as soon as possible. Simran, Shimla

Illegal dumping a hazard to residents

ILLEGAL dumping of debris has become commonplace on the Shoghi-Taradevi-Mehli bypass road. If left unchecked, this could lead to a major mishap. It is a matter of grave concern that garbage is being illegally dumped here. Heaps of debris can also be spotted in the surrounding areas, troubling locals. If the debris is not removed by the monsoons, it could lead to a disastrous situation. Ranjeet, Shimla

What our readers say

