Vehicles parked on roadsides in Kasumpti

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Vehicles parked on roadsides

Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road near the Health Department office at SDA Complex in Kasumpti. This leads to frequent traffic jams during the day. The authorities concerned should provide alternative parking facilities and take steps to check parking along the roads. Vikram, Shimla

Build roads as per specifications

The concrete portion of the main district road near Sanawar village appears to be considerably less than the stipulated width. In the absence of proper maintenance, the condition of the road has worsened further which may result in accidents. The authorities concerned should ensure roads are built as per the specifications. Raman, Kasauli

Cattle on road pose risk

Abandoned cattle are seen roaming on the road in the industrial area of Nalagarh, posing a risk to themselves and commuters. The government officials claim that shelters have been built for these cattle, yet so many cattle are seen on the road. These cattle should be shifted to shelters and steps should be taken to discourage dairy farmers from leaving their cattle on the road. Rajan, Nalagarh