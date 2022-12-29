Vehicles parked on roadsides in Kasumpti

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Vehicles parked on roadsides
Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road near the Health Department office at SDA Complex in Kasumpti. This leads to frequent traffic jams during the day. The authorities concerned should provide alternative parking facilities and take steps to check parking along the roads. Vikram, Shimla
Build roads as per specifications
The concrete portion of the main district road near Sanawar village appears to be considerably less than the stipulated width. In the absence of proper maintenance, the condition of the road has worsened further which may result in accidents. The authorities concerned should ensure roads are built as per the specifications. Raman, Kasauli
Cattle on road pose risk
Abandoned cattle are seen roaming on the road in the industrial area of Nalagarh, posing a risk to themselves and commuters. The government officials claim that shelters have been built for these cattle, yet so many cattle are seen on the road. These cattle should be shifted to shelters and steps should be taken to discourage dairy farmers from leaving their cattle on the road. Rajan, Nalagarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...