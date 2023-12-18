Vehicles parked on Totu road trouble commuters

With vehicles parked on both sides, the Totu-Vijay Nagar road has become extremely congested. Snarl-ups on this road have become a common sight and commuters find it difficult to pass through the area. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and get these vehicles removed at the earliest. Traffic police should be deployed here to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Anil, Shimla

Need to hold awareness drives against drugs

A significant increase has been witnessed in chitta consumption in the upper Shimla area. Many youngsters involved in consumption of drugs are caught and arrested. However, they go back to their old ways as soon as they are released. There is an urgent need to carry out awareness campaigns against drugs. Nikhil, Theog

Power cuts causing inconvenience to residents

The Power Department is carrying out some repair work in and around Shimla ahead of snowfall. This results in frequent power cuts, causing inconvenience to the people in this cold weather. The department should get such works done every year before the winter season sets in. Ravi, Shimla

