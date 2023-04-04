Vehicles sans registration number in Solan

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Vehicles sans registration number

One can frequently see vehicles plying without registration numbers on Solan roads. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and impose penalty on the offenders. Rakesh, Solan

Illegal dumping of debris along ISBT-Dhalli bypass

The illegal dumping of debris along the ISBT-Dhalli bypass is causing damage to trees and other vegetation in the area. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has designated places for dumping debris, but in the absence of any check, people are dumping it along the roads and hill sides. This must be stopped to protect the ecology of these areas. Sudarshan, Shimla

HRTC bus service sought from ISBT to Janjheri

The absence of HRTC bus service from the ISBT to Janjheri near Khalini in Shimla causes huge inconvenience to the public. The Transport Department should adjust the schedule and routes of HRTC buses in the city to ensure bus service for various localities. Archana, Shimla