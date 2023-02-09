Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Vendors along Parwanoo road

Several street vendors set up stalls on the roadside at sharp curves on the Parwanoo-Solan highway, posing a risk to commuters and themselves. The authorities concerned should designate a separate place for these vendors to allow them to earn their livelihood without causing inconvenience to the public. Neha, Solan

Roadside stalls back at Dhalli

Authorities had removed eateries and other moveable shops along the road near Dhalli about a couple of months ago. However, most of these stalls are back on their spots. One fails to understand why the authorities even took the trouble of removing them, when they were to be allowed to return at their original place in no time. Suresh, Shimla

Unclean public toilets

In the absence of proper sanitation, toilets at the toll plaza near Dharampur often emanate foul smell, causing embarrassment to users. People operating the toll plaza should direct the sanitation staff to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of these washrooms. Mamta, Shimla