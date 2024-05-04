Vendors await buyers in empty Nurpur markets

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 3

Ever since the period believed to be auspicious for solemnising marriages and other family celebrations ended on April 18, markets of Nurpur, Jassur, Kotla, Rehan, Fatehpur, Indora and Jawali have been sporting a deserted look, awaiting buyers.

The absence of shoppers during this period has left traders of the area, including small vendors, worried. Shopkeepers sitting idle at their shops waiting for customers has become a common sight ever since the period ended. According to the shopkeepers, the ongoing ‘inauspicious’ period of 81 days started on April 19 and would end on July 10. The markets have been observing a slump and the fear of a sharp decline in sales loomed over them, the shopkeepers added.

The shopkeepers said buyers had not been spending money on their routine purchases except for purchases of daily needs products.

The footfall is likely not going to increase until the end of June or the first week of July, the shopkeepers rued.

Chogan market-based traders Ritesh and Rushant said the onset of the ‘inauspicious’ period had added to the already poor conditions of the market.

According to Joginder Mehra, a trader at Dunga Bazaar here, the ‘inauspicious’ period was not to be solely blamed for the decrease in footfall in the markets of the area. The increase in popularity of online shopping had also contributed to the decline of in-person shopping in these markets, he opined.

“Previously, footfall of buyers was immense and hectic in Nurpur markets. However, after the shifting of the civil hospital and the main post office from this area to the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in Chogan during the tenure of the Virbhadra Singh-led government, bad days of traders and small vendors started. That government had also proposed shifting of the local government college away from the town,” he said.

Local pandit Virender Sharma, who performs marriages and other auspicious family functions in the area, said the next ‘auspicious’ period for solemnising marriages and other ceremonies would start on July 11. However, the period from August 16 to September 16 (Bhadrapada month) would also be considered inauspicious for ceremonies.

“Marriage season will restart from October 3 and end on December 11 this year,” he added.

According to local tax professionals, their clients were worried about spending due to the recession in the market.

“Traders, including those dealing in dress materials, leather and ready-made garments, are complaining of a decline in their sales,” a tax professional said.

