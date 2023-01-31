Vendors encroach on footpaths in Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 30

Encroachments on footpaths by street vendors have become a major nuisance for pedestrians in Manali. Street vendors have encroached upon the footpaths along the Mall Road, HRTC bus stand market road, Gompa road and Hadimba temple, Old Manali and Club House areas.

At most of these places, the pedestrians have to walk on the road, thereby increasing the risk of accidents. The Manali Municipal Council (MC) and the police take no action against such encroachments and the residents and tourists have to face inconvenience.

Local resident Girish said such encroachments had gone up recently. Strict action should be taken against such encroachers and accountability fixed for non-action in such cases.

Another resident Atul said most of these street vendors were living in the area without any police verification, which was a major security concern. Many such persons were found involved in various crimes in the past. Such encroachments should not be allowed as these affected the legally run ventures. Encroachments were also visible at various other tourist spots.

Manali MC Executive Officer (EO) BR Negi said most of the land in Manali town was under the Forest Department. The power to check encroachments had been taken away from the MC and given to the Town and Country Planning Department. “However, the MC continues to make efforts to keep footpaths clear,” he claimed.

Manali DSP Hemraj Verma said the police would take strict action against illegal street vendors operating along the Mall Road and at other locations in Manali. The police would also assist in removing encroachments, as and when identified by the administration.

Manali SDM Surender Thakur said the police and the civic body would be given immediate directions to remove encroachments.

