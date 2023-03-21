Vendors encroach on highway, frequent traffic jams irk locals

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 20

More than 100 fruit and vegetable vendors have encroached upon the stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi national highway passing through the city near local gurdwara. It is leading to regular traffic jams and many accidents have also taken place on this road stretch.

The HP Roadside Land Control Act prohibits any construction in the five-metre strip along the highway for the smooth movement of vehicles. However, both the administration and civic body have failed to take any action against these vendors in the last five years.

It has also come to light that the Palampur Municipal Corporation is charging Rs 50 per day from these vendors, though the land belongs to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Vendors claim that they have been making timely payment to the MC, hence it is their right to operate along the highway.

The width of one of the busiest roads here has reportedly been reduced to four metres as a number of fruit and vegetable shops have come up on its both sides in the past few years. The NHAI has also failed to take any action in this regard.

About 10 years ago, the MC had constructed sheds near the bus stand under a special rehabilitation plan for roadside vendors and lakhs of rupees were spent on the project. However, these sheds have been lying vacant for the past 10 years and locals have converted these sheds into garages.

A senior official of the Palampur MC said the civic body had planned to shift these vendors to a new place a long time ago, but vendors were reluctant to shift to the new location. The sheds constructed by the MC had become a shelter home for stray animals, he added.

Palampur Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said the matter had come to his notice. “I will make efforts to decongest the city roads and reduce traffic jams to ensure the smooth flow of traffic,” he added.