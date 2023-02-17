Veopar Mandal gives Budget suggestions

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 16

The HP Veopar Mandal has submitted a list of suggestions for the state Budget 2023-24.

Mandal chief Sumesh Sharma said they had demanded the formation of a traders’ welfare board, in which the representatives of the community should be included.

He said a CM Traders’ Welfare Fund on the pattern of the CM Relief Fund should be introduced so that in emergency, distressed traders could get some relief.

The mandal suggested providing group insurance cover to all traders and employees working in their business establishments. It also demanded that GST structure be simplified.