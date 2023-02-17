Veopar Mandal gives Budget suggestions

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 16
The HP Veopar Mandal has submitted a list of suggestions for the state Budget 2023-24.
Mandal chief Sumesh Sharma said they had demanded the formation of a traders’ welfare board, in which the representatives of the community should be included.
He said a CM Traders’ Welfare Fund on the pattern of the CM Relief Fund should be introduced so that in emergency, distressed traders could get some relief.
The mandal suggested providing group insurance cover to all traders and employees working in their business establishments. It also demanded that GST structure be simplified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...