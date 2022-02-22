Verbal duel over community hall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

A former councillor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation has sparked a controversy ahead of the inauguration of a Community Centre at Bharari by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Sanjeev Sood, former nominated councillor of Bharari ward, has alleged serious irregularities in the construction of the hall. He has claimed that neither forest clearance was taken, nor the map of the hall was approved. “In view of such irregularities, how come funds were released for the building,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, elected councillor Tanuja Chaudhary has rubbished the allegations, saying why has Sood woken up just two days before the inauguration of the building. “He was a nominated councillor of Bharari ward. Why did he not raise the issues before? As he had done earlier, he just wants to create hurdles in development work,” she said. —