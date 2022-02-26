Verbal duels mark debate on Himachal Governor’s Address

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

Acrimonious exchanges were witnessed between Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania and Congress legislators during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Vidhan Sabha today.

Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of opposition Govt in habit of intimidating staff: Agnihotri As per rules, the Forest Minister cannot level allegations against another member. The govt is in the habit of intimidating others. A gag order has been issued, warning employees of suspension if they hold protests.

Pathania’s remark that the Congress had not done anything in the past 70 years evoked a sharp response from the Opposition. “The 58-page Governor’s Address is nothing but pure truth and four years of selfless service. Running down the government only reflects your ignorance and lack of awareness,” said Pathania. He added that the Congress was living in a fool’s paradise by thinking that it was on a comeback trail in Himachal.

Constant interruptions by Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh and Satpal Raizada infuriated Pathania. “I know the school of thought you come from. You are facing cases in the Supreme Court,” said Pathania., hitting out at Vikramaditya.

This evoked a sharp response from first-time MLA Vikramaditya. He retorted, “I do not require a certificate from you”. As the two engaged in heated exchanges, the entire Opposition was on its feet, raising slogans. There was complete pandemonium as nothing could be heard amidst sloganeering.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri objected to Pathania’s utterances saying that as per the House rules, he could not level allegations against another member of the Vidhan Sabha. Pathania, too, retaliated that he was well aware of the rules of the House and didn’t need to be told by anyone.

Agnihotri said the BJP regime was in the habit of intimidating others and a gag order was issued today, warning employees of suspension and strict action in case they hold protests.

It was amidst the pandemonium that Col Inder Singh (retd), who was in the Speaker’s chair at that time, adjourned the House for the lunch break. Unaware that the House had been adjourned, both the treasury benches and the Opposition continued with sloganeering and the counter attack.

