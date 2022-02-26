Verbal duels mark debate on Himachal Governor’s Address

Shimla, February 25
Acrimonious exchanges were witnessed between Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania and Congress legislators during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Vidhan Sabha today.
Pathania’s remark that the Congress had not done anything in the past 70 years evoked a sharp response from the Opposition. “The 58-page Governor’s Address is nothing but pure truth and four years of selfless service. Running down the government only reflects your ignorance and lack of awareness,” said Pathania. He added that the Congress was living in a fool’s paradise by thinking that it was on a comeback trail in Himachal.
Constant interruptions by Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh and Satpal Raizada infuriated Pathania. “I know the school of thought you come from. You are facing cases in the Supreme Court,” said Pathania., hitting out at Vikramaditya.
This evoked a sharp response from first-time MLA Vikramaditya. He retorted, “I do not require a certificate from you”. As the two engaged in heated exchanges, the entire Opposition was on its feet, raising slogans. There was complete pandemonium as nothing could be heard amidst sloganeering.
Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri objected to Pathania’s utterances saying that as per the House rules, he could not level allegations against another member of the Vidhan Sabha. Pathania, too, retaliated that he was well aware of the rules of the House and didn’t need to be told by anyone.
Agnihotri said the BJP regime was in the habit of intimidating others and a gag order was issued today, warning employees of suspension and strict action in case they hold protests.
It was amidst the pandemonium that Col Inder Singh (retd), who was in the Speaker’s chair at that time, adjourned the House for the lunch break. Unaware that the House had been adjourned, both the treasury benches and the Opposition continued with sloganeering and the counter attack.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...