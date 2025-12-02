DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Verification of migrant workers is absolutely mandatory: DC

Verification of migrant workers is absolutely mandatory: DC

The order will be effective December 1, 2025, and will remain in effect until January 31, 2026

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:12 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
The Shimla district administration has made the police verification of all migrant workers, street vendors and hawkers coming from outside Himachal and temporarily staying here for work mandatory.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap in a written order stated that no employer/contractor/businessman would employ any migrant worker coming to Shimla district for any minor, informal work, service, or contract labour unless he/she submits his/her complete details and passport-sized photograph to the Station House Officer (SHO) for identity and background verification.

“Any person in the above category, upon arriving in Shimla district, must inform the SHO concerned of their intention to seek employment or commence work in any type of self-employment or informal service/business. Violation of this order will subject such migrant workers and their employers to punitive action,” he said.

“This has been made mandatory to strengthen the security arrangements in the district. Given the urgency of the matter, this order has being issued ex-parte and will be publicly enforceable. It will be effective December 1, 2025, and will remain in effect until January 31, 2026. Violation of this order will be punishable in accordance with law,” said Kashyap.

