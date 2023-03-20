Verification of migrants, tenants a must in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 19

Kullu District Magistrate Ashutosh Garg has ordered that no employer, contractor or businessman will engage any migrant labourer in small works, services or contract work until the confirmation related to his/her antecedents is communicated to the SHO of the area concerned. This order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC came into force on Thursday and would be effective for two months.

Garg said a number of migrant labourers visit Kullu district to make a living by working in trades and services, sell shawls, or to work as ‘pheri walas’, cobblers, or casual labourers in orchards or construction sites. The antecedents of these persons are usually not verified or known to the police and

the administration.

He said, “Also, it has come to our notice through the police that the owners of some hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, homestays and camping sites operating in the district are not taking proper identification proofs of their guests,” he said.

A report of the Security Branch of the SP, Kullu, has revealed that the number of missing persons and criminal cases were increasing. Such incidents had come to the fore, especially in Manikaran area, which was a matter of concern, he said.

Garg said it had also come to the notice of the administration that the owners of some hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, homestays, camping sites, etc, allow their guests to stay without any proof of identity like Aadhaar card, voter card, driving licence, etc. In the case of any criminal incident, it was not possible to trace them and investigate the matter, he added.

“The police have highlighted that house owners show ignorance about their tenants to the local police in the event of any crime,” he said.

Garg said that such lapses not only provided undue benefit to the culprit to flee after committing a crime, but also posed a challenge to the police to trace especially those tenants, who are not residents of the state or the country.