Vet emergency response workshop at Palampur

Palampur, September 19

A four-day workshop on veterinary emergency response operations was inaugurated at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Science at CSK HP Agriculture University, here today.

Vice Chancellor HK Chaudhary, in his inaugural address, urged the trainees to effectively respond in emergency situations to avoid panic in the public.

He asked the veterinary emergency response unit (VERU) to conduct trainings for the veterinarians to equip them with necessary skills and tools to respond to emergencies and disasters in order to prevent loss of animal lives and livelihood.

Chaudhary discussed situations like the Lumpy Skin Disease. He emphasised on the need to issue quick advisory to livestock keepers and others. He also discussed the issue of abandoned cattle that may take up a form of disaster in near future, if not tackled effectively.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed satisfaction that topics like principles of disaster management, management of animals during disasters, etc. would be taken up during the training. Activities like rescue and search mission, fire drill, live animal rescue simulation exercises, earthquake response training and team building exercises would also be conducted during the workshop.

Dean Dr Mandeep Sharma underlined the need to extend working of VERU to the field. VERU Founder Coordinator Dr R Kumar remarked that the Palampur Centre was one of the six centres in the country and only one in the North Zone.

Organising Secretary & Coordinator Dr Subhash Verma said that 50 trainees and 20 resource personnel were taking part in the workshop. Joint Organising Secretary Dr Ankur Sharma also expressed his views. All the statutory officers, Heads of Departments and faculty attended the function.

