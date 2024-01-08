Vet graduates take oath at farm varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 7

An oath-taking ceremony was organised for veterinary graduates at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar HP Agriculture University here. Chief guest RC Aggrawal, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said the nation was moving towards nutritional security with a system-based approach and the role of young graduates and scientists was significant in achieving it. He added that science, technology and innovation could enable the nation to produce more for the ever increasing population.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Palampur